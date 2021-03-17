Metro Detroit weather: Rain, colder air invade before official start of spring

DETROIT – Rain is invading Metro Detroit, followed by colder air. But that trend reverses for the start of spring on Saturday.

Wet spots

The same system bringing severe weather to the deep south will provide rain to parts of our area. Most of it will fall in the South Zone, but there will be a strip of showers in the North Zone overnight.

The rest of us will be more dry than wet. All of us will be rid of the rain before sunset Thursday, and we won’t have to contend with another drop until Tuesday of next week.

Lakeshore flooding is likely with strong northeast winds Thursday, gusting to 40 mph. Flooding could be significant in Monroe County.

Check the banner at the top of the page for details on advisories and warnings in effect for your location.

Temporary chill

Highs return to the 40s for Thursday and Friday. Colder air behind the departing rain will be noticeable, and slightly below normal, but won’t last long.

Morning lows will start in the 30s on Thursday, but sink to the 20s to start Friday and Saturday.

Ad

Then, the warmup commences Saturday.

Best for last

We’ve saved the warmest part of the forecast for the end. Weekend highs return to above normal, with highs in the 50s.

Temperatures continue to climb next week. We’ll have three straight days in the 60s. In fact, our morning lows Wednesday and Thursday next week will be warmer than our daytime highs the next two days!

Track the radar: