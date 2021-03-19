Metro Detroit weather: Chilly start for the last day of winter

Good Friday morning! It’s a chilly one and fittingly, it’s the last day of Winter. Are you glad to see Spring on the way? Or are you like me in wishing we had a little more Winter? Anyway, it’s clearing and cooling with temps in the low to mid 20s, but wind chills are in the mid teens as you head out so make sure you’re bundled up.

Sunrise is at 7:38 a.m.

We may be able to shed a layer later today with tons of sunshine and highs getting into the mid 40s. The wind has relaxed a little, but we still expect a steady breeze NNE 10-20 mph keeping the ‘feels like’ temps in the 20s and 30s today.

Sunset is at 7:45 p.m.

Spring arrives at 5:57 a.m. also known as the Vernal Equinox and Mother Nature is in on the switch as we begin to warm up nicely. Morning lows Saturday will be in the low to mid 20s again with light winds and clear skies. Metro Detroit will see temps head back into the 50s Saturday with more and more sunshine to boot.

Ad

Sunday will be even warmer after a morning low around 30° F. Look for highs to hit 60° F to end the weekend with mostly sunny skies throughout. We head back to work and school with warmer weather next week and more sunshine on Monday. Highs will be in the lower 60s Monday, but there are minor changes on the way.

Tuesday will bring more clouds with mild temps in the upper 50s to low 60s. We have a good chance for showers late Tuesday and early Wednesday, and with these mild temps. it’s all rain baby! We will see 50s to low 60s through the end of the work and school week. The Local4Casters app is free and always your best weapon when preparing for our wonderful and changing weather!

• Download for iPhone • Download for Android