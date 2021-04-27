Metro Detroit weather: Headed to the 80s!

We’ve been telling you since last week to expect this, and today is the day!

An approaching warm front – the front edge of a much warmer air mass – will cross the area and boost temperatures into the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius). Today’s record high is 84 degrees (29 degrees Celsius) set in 2009, so we’ll be close! We’ll have partly cloudy skies for part of the day, but high-resolution computer models this morning also suggest a mostly cloudy midday period. Wind will swing around to the south-southwest behind the warm front, at 10 to 15 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:34 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:29 p.m.

Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy Tuesday night, with a scattered shower or thunderstorm possible late at night. Very mild lows in the low 60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius). By the way, Wednesday’s record for highest low temperature is 64 degrees (17.5 degrees Celsius), set in 1899…we’ll be close!

Wednesday should feature scattered morning showers and thunderstorms, then a break with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday afternoon’s thunderstorm potential is more uncertain. IF any pop up, the best chance would be south of 8 Mile. There would even be a strong wind threat IF any afternoon storms fire up, but keep in mind that most high-resolution models this morning do not develop any Wednesday afternoon storms. Keep a very close eye on our app’s radar if you have outdoor afternoon plans…which I think you might since highs should reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees (26 to 27 degrees Celsius).

Showers redevelop Wednesday night, with lows in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius).

Showers are likely on Thursday, with cooler highs in the low to mid 60s (17 degrees Celsius).

Showers end by late Thursday night, with lows in the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius).