Tracking power outages in SE Michigan -- May 28, 2021

More than 10,000 DTE customers without power Friday

Cassidy Johncox
, Web Producer

Tags: 
Power Outages
,
DTE Energy
,
Consumers Energy
,
DTE
,
Power
,
Electricity
,
Outage
,
Outages
,
Wind
,
Storms
,
Weather
,
Metro Detroit Weather
,
Rain
,
Wayne County
,
Washtenaw County
A PPL lineman works on power lines on High and Arch Streets, after strong winds moved through the area in the morning on Monday, April 13, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. (Mark Moran/The Citizens' Voice via AP)
DETROIT – Rainy, windy weather moving across southeast Michigan Friday appears to be causing power outages throughout the region.

Click here to see the weather forecast.

As of about 12:34 p.m. Friday, 10,801 DTE customers were without power.

The largest outages are currently in Washtenaw County, with a cluster near Ypsilanti as of 12:30 p.m. Friday. You can check the DTE outage map here.

Officials say that more than 190 DTE crews are currently working to restore power to DTE Energy customers.

Report an outage to DTE here. Report an outage to Consumers Energy here.

