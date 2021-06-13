Metro Detroit weather: Picture perfect, warm and comfortable Sunday evening

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

The final full Sunday of Spring 2021 will be spectacular. Sunday evening will be clear and warm. Dew point temperatures are entrenched in the 50s, so it is nice and comfortable. Sunday night becomes cooler. Despite lower humidity being present, scattered showers to our north and west will have an impact on the morning and afternoon commutes of tomorrow.

Sunday evening will be clear and warm. Temperatures will be in the 70s.

Sunset is at 9:10 p.m. ET.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy and cool. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and low 60s. Early morning showers are possible when a disturbance cruises in from the north.

This week

The rest of Monday will be partly sunny with a rest from any rain midday. Then, scattered showers and thunderstorms develop in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be near or just above 80 degrees.

Sunny skies return Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be seasonably warm both days with afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Thursday and Friday become much warmer and more humid, again. Daytime temps will be in the middle 80s each day with scattered showers and thunderstorms, Friday.

Welcome to Juneteenth, Saturday! The holiday will have mostly sunny skies, and it will be warm. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Summer begins, Sunday, with the summer solstice at 11:31 p.m. ET. It will be partly sunny and warm with highs near 80 degrees.

