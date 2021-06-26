More than 20,000 DTE Energy customers without power: Here are the worst outages in Metro Detroit

A look at DTE Energy's power outage map as of 10:45 a.m. Saturday (June 26, 2021).

More than 20,000 DTE Energy customers across Metro Detroit are without power Saturday morning after strong storms passed through the area overnight.

According to the DTE Energy outage map, as of 10:45 a.m. Saturday, the worst outage is in Sterling Heights, where nearly 3,000 people are without power due to wind damage. Those residents have been without power since 10:28 p.m. Friday, DTE reports.

Lake Orion has an outage of 2,137 customers that was first reported at 9:43 p.m. An outage of more than 1,200 residents is reported in the Pontiac and Waterford Township area. More than 1,300 people are without power due to wind damage in Farmington Hills.

Two outages are affecting around 800 and 900 people apiece in Southfield. Royal Oak has an outage of 1,271 customers.

Dearborn and Detroit were also hit hard, with several different outages reported. In total, all the major outages between them add up to 13,489 customers without power, as of 10:55 a.m. Saturday.

DTE Energy is currently expecting to have power restored around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the outage map. More storms are expected over the next several days, though, so the number of outages and the restoration schedule are likely to change.