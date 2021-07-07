Metro Detroit weather: Sticky, steamy storm threat

We are waking up (if those of you without air conditioning were even able to sleep) to another oppressively muggy morning, but at least most of us don’t have any rain or thunderstorms to deal with. We’ll remain quiet through early afternoon, then scattered thunderstorms will pop and be with us through this evening.

Any storm that fires up will produce torrential downpours and, while this is not a “classic” severe weather situation, some of those intense downpours could produce some brief strong-to-severe wind gusts...we meteorologists call this “precip loading.”

Highs will range from the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius) in the south to the mid-to-upper 70s (25 to 26 degrees Celsius) in the northern Thumb.

Southwest to west winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:05 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 9:12 p.m.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are still possible Wednesday night, with lows in the mid-to-upper 60s (18 to 19 degrees Celsius). Northeast to southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Showers and thunderstorms are still a good bet on Thursday, with highs cooling to the mid to upper 70s (25 to 26 degrees Celsius).

Showers end Thursday evening, and we remain dry the rest of the night. Lows in the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy and very pleasant on Friday, with highs in the mid 70s (25 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Friday night, with lows near 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

Although it’s a bit of a close call, I think we’ll keep Saturday dry, with highs in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Sunday with a shower possible, although some models hold off the rain until Sunday night. Highs in the mid to upper 70s (25 to 26 degrees Celsius).