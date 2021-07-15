Metro Detroit weather: Tracking multiple rounds of rain

DETROIT – The faucets are still open through the end of the workweek, but it looks like we might have some optimistic news for the weekend.

Rain continues

We’re tracking a cold front moving through Thursday night. It will make good progress until late in the night, when it stalls out along the state line. So, think of that as the train tracks for multiple rounds of rain to trudge through Friday and Friday night, adding to already soggy ground.

We’re not expecting severe weather. In fact, most of this should be just rain, with rumbles of thunder mixed in. South Zone locations should be prepared for isolated flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. After midnight, that rain should come to in most spots, leading to our weekend changes.

Drier weekend

Rain will still ride along that front Saturday, but it should be far enough south to keep us dry. If we do get wet, it will be areas of Lenawee and Monroe county near the state line or Erie shoreline.

The rest of us can relax for a nice break from the rain, which should last until the second half of Tuesday.

Humidity will still be muggy Saturday. Drier air invades Sunday. Dewpoints retreat to the low 60s, which is noticeable humidity. Temperatures stay in the 70s for highs Saturday, but return to the mid-80s Sunday.

Business near usual

Rain chances are back late Tuesday, but that won’t start a streak. We get a day off from the rain Wednesday, with chances returning Thursday. Both those rain shots aren’t slam dunks, either. So hopefully a lot of us get a chance to dry out.

