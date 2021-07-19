Metro Detroit weather: Smokey sunshine with temps in the 80s

Did you notice that fuzzy, hazy look to the sun on Sunday? I sure did, and a quick look at some visible satellite imagery confirmed my initial thought: we were seeing high-altitude smoke from those western Canada wildfires, which will still be with us today. So expect another day of hazy sun, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s (30 to 31 degrees Celsius). Northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:14 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 9:05 p.m.

Mostly clear Monday night, with lows in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius) and a light and variable wind.

Mostly sunny on Tuesday, then a weak front will trigger some scattered thunderstorms late in the day…not everybody will get one. Highs in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Tuesday night after any scattered evening thunderstorms leave the area. Lows in the low to mid 60s (17 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Wednesday…a perfect summer day with comfortable humidity and highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Wednesday night, with lows in the low to mid 60s (167 degrees Celsius).

Another weak front approaches on Thursday, which means that scattered afternoon thunderstorms are once again possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s (28 to 29 degrees Celsius).

Scattered showers and storms continue Thursday night, with lows in the mid 60s (19 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Friday with an early shower possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s (28 to 29 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

The weekend weather is a bit uncertain right now since the computer models are having trouble coming to some agreement on the handling of another weak cold front. So, at this point it’s prudent to expect partly cloudy days with the chance for scattered mainly afternoon thunderstorms, and highs in the mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius). Naturally, I’ll keep you posted through the week…