Metro Detroit weather: Muggy Monday with storms later

Good Monday morning! Remember to check on family and neighbors in this relentless warm and humid air which doesn’t offer enough relief from the heat overnight without air conditioning. It’s warm all over Metro Detroit as we awake to temps in the upper 60s to low and mid 70s with dry conditions and partly cloudy skies. The humidity is obviously high so patchy fog and haze is likely without much of a breeze.

Sunrise is at 6:35 a.m.

Showers and storms will be developing in the heat of our afternoon with even better and more organized rain chances later this evening. So, expect scattered rain and thundershowers with highs in the mid to upper 80s feeling more like the mid 90s and a warming wind picking up SSE 5-15 gusting to 23 mph. Again, scattered afternoon showers will become a bit heavier and/or more widespread later tonight and overnight.

Sunset is at 8:42 p.m.

Tuesday is a big weather day in SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario and we need to be on alert. First, there’s a chance that we wake up to a complex of storms early in the morning soaking the area. This all depends on how that storm complex develops over Lake Michigan and into SW Michigan overnight into the early morning before moving here. And, then there’s a Slight Risk for severe storms tomorrow afternoon. We will have a warm front slide through in the morning and midday with high temps tomorrow in the upper 80s to near 90°F and again feeling much warmer with the humidity. A late afternoon and/or early evening cold front will be a spark for stronger storms in the late afternoon and evening in Metro Detroit Tuesday. Eyes to the skies!

Scattered showers will be coming and going in the warm and muggy air both Wednesday and Thursday with highs near 90°F and near triple digit heat indices possible. The end of the heat wave comes Friday with a cool front, and that front may bring a few midday showers as it moves through Michigan. The good news is that your weekend looks bright and sunny near 80°F both days.

