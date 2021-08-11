Mostly Cloudy icon
Metro Detroit weather alert: Severe thunderstorm warnings end in Oakland, Washtenaw, Livingston, Genesee counties

Warnings end early Wednesday morning

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Michigan weather radar on Aug. 11, 2021.
Michigan weather radar on Aug. 11, 2021. (WDIV)

The severe thunderstorm warnings have ended in Oakland, Washtenaw, Livingston and Genesee counties.

The warnings were issued around midnight Tuesday into Wednesday. They were canceled around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday in Oakland, Washtenaw and Livingston counties. The Genesee County warning expired at 1 a.m. when the storms weakened below severe limits.

This was a radar-indicated warning. Severe storms were located at 12:02 a.m. Wednesday along a line extending from six miles northeast of Elsie to near Williamston to near Vandercook Lake.

Hail, strong wind gusts and heavy rain were considered possible.

