Metro Detroit weather alert: Tracking severe storm, flood advisories

Severe thunderstorms rolled through Metro Detroit overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

Several thunderstorm and flood warnings have been issued for Metro Detroit counties amid the severe weather on Aug. 12.

A flood warning has been issued for Livingston County until 9 a.m. Thursday.

A flash flood warning has been issued for the counties of Macomb, Oakland and Wayne until 9 a.m. Thursday.

A flood advisory has been issued for Oakland County and southern Macomb County until 8:15 a.m. Thursday.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the counties of Macomb, Monroe, Oakland and Wayne until 8:15 a.m. Thursday.