Metro Detroit weather alert: Tracking severe storm, flood advisories

Severe weather hits SE Michigan Thursday

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Severe thunderstorms rolled through Metro Detroit overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning.

Several thunderstorm and flood warnings have been issued for Metro Detroit counties amid the severe weather on Aug. 12.

Current weather alerts:

  • A flood warning has been issued for Livingston County until 9 a.m. Thursday.
  • A flash flood warning has been issued for the counties of Macomb, Oakland and Wayne until 9 a.m. Thursday.
  • A flood advisory has been issued for Oakland County and southern Macomb County until 8:15 a.m. Thursday.
  • A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the counties of Macomb, Monroe, Oakland and Wayne until 8:15 a.m. Thursday.
  • A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Washtenaw County until 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
Read detailed forecast: Metro Detroit weather: Overnight storms cause flooding; more dangerous heat, storm chances today

More: Flooding causing road closures, traffic issues across Metro Detroit

