Metro Detroit weather: Better bet for storms today

More patchy fog to get started on this Wednesday morning around Metro Detroit which may slow down your commute early on. The thickest fog, as per usual, is in our more rural areas through about 8 or 9 a.m. where visibility could get down to less than a quarter mile at times. Temps are in the mid to upper 60s which is a few degrees warmer than it’s been all week. Conditions are warm and muggy but dry this morning, meaning nothing falling from the skies just yet but the humidity is still on the rise. It’s a good idea to keep those umbrellas handy for the next couple afternoons. Make it a great Hump Day!

Sunrise is at 6:44 a.m.

We don’t expect much sunshine today and highs will still make it into the lower 80s under mostly cloudy skies. If you get an hour or two of some clearing this afternoon, highs may shoot up a few degrees and the humidity will keep climbing as our air is becoming very uncomfortable once again. Shower chances are less likely this morning, but more likely in the later afternoon and evening hours today. We don’t expect anything severe but let’s not take any weather for granted based on the summer storms we’ve already seen in SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. Remnant moisture from Tropical Storm Fred will back in here, and there’s an area of unstable air hovering over Pure Michigan today through Friday due to a blocking pattern on the east coast. That means our storm chances remain solid and some thunderstorms will carry heavy rainfall, and we may see a water loaded storm or two capable of some gusty winds.

Sunset is at 8:29 p.m.

Thursday will be very much like today with warm and muggy air remaining in play, a little more sunshine, and afternoon rain and thunderstorms scattered in the peak heat of the day. Again, the Storm Prediction Center has not put us in any severe risk category which is at least some good news. We’ll keep our eyes on these potentially stormy days ahead in case any serious weather threats become elevated. Highs will hit the mid 80s tomorrow and we could start seeing heat indices well into the 90s, so take it easy and check on your neighbors .

Friday looks nice and warm with more and more sunshine and the storm threat is reduced so an isolated storm or two may pop in the afternoon heat which could hit the mid to upper 80s. Saturday looks very similar with mid to upper 80s feeling much warmer and a nice mix of sun and clouds with only an isolated pop up.

Sunday showers are more likely with a weak cool front moving through but don’t expect a washout.

