Metro Detroit weather: More heat, fewer storms

It’s still a little sticky this morning around Metro Detroit and causing that haze and patchy fog in spots as you head out and about this Thursday morning. Sky conditions, and the roads you’ll travel are dry early this morning and it will be like that most of the day and temps are in the mid 60s as you head outside. There is some Gulf moisture moving north bringing a slight chance for a shower or two later today in SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario, so we keep the umbrella handy just in case.

Sunrise is at 6:45 a.m.

It has been a nice and slow warm up all week which started in the 70s Monday, and that warming trend continues this Thursday afternoon as we hit highs in the mid 80s or warmer with plenty of humidity to around. You should expect to see that hazy morning sun to clouds give way to a nice mix of afternoon sun and clouds and our mid 80s will feel more like 90°F with winds NE to SE 5-10 mph. There’s more moisture and humidity pouring in from the south and that may just be enough to prompt a few spotty showers in the peak heat this Thursday afternoon but don’t expect much if any rain at all. Showers will be very widely scattered.

Sunset is at 8:28 p.m.

Friday and Saturday both are looking better compared to the data we had earlier this week. It’s still very warm and muggy with plenty of hot August sunshine as highs should hover around 87°F both Friday and Saturday. Any time we get this hot and humid, the air rises quickly and an isolated pop up or two cannot be ruled out. Again, don’t worry too much about it or plan on any free lawn watering from Mother Nature. Most of us will stay dry, and very warm.

Shower chances increase Sunday as a weak cool front will blow through Metro Detroit in the afternoon. Scattered showers midday means it’s not a washout of a Sunday around here, but plan on a slight delay if you have outdoor plans.

Monday looks fabulous with sunshine and mid to upper 80s, and most of Tuesday looks decent before showers and storms arrive late in the day.

