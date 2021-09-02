Metro Detroit weather: Cooling off under clear skies Wednesday night

DETROIT – Welcome to Wednesday night, Motown.

The night is absolutely stunning. Take your pick -- you or the family can walk outdoors in a t-shirt or cotton, long sleeve top and feel comfortable in either one. Jupiter and Saturn is visible in our southeastern sky, and they are a spectacular sight that will inspire the astronomer in your home and in your heart.

Wednesday night will be mainly clear and cool. Overnight lows will be in the 50s with some chilly 40s. This may be a good time to test the furnace to make sure it’s in good working order.

Sunrise is at 7 a.m. ET. Still getting later and later.

Thursday will be sunny, again and warm. Highs back in the middle and upper 70s.

Friday and Labor Day weekend will be warmer and a tad more humid for Arts, Beats and Eats.

Friday will be partly sunny and warm. Highs near 80 degrees.

Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day Monday will be warm and a bit more muggy. There’s only a slight chance of a spotty shower. Highs near 80 degrees or in the low 80s each day. Wonderful weather to enjoy food, music, folks and fun!

