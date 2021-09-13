Metro Detroit Weather: Staying warm Monday, storms loom

DETROIT – A warm start with temps in the upper 50s to upper 60s around Metro Detroit to get going on this Monday morning. It’s a bit muggy too and a few showers are trying to work across the state from west to east and these showers are on the lighter side. Still, a few early morning showers and an isolated thundershower are still possible as you head out and about. Clouds may keep our temps from getting real steamy, but it’s going to be a warm one.

SUNRISE: 7:11 AM

Mostly cloudy Monday with highs in the mid to upper 70s for those inland or away from the big lakes, and a little bit cooler closer to those lakes. We could see parts of Metro Detroit in the upper 60s to low 70s most of the day with mostly cloudy skies and winds ENE to ESE 5-10mph. We have been put under a Marginal Risk for severe weather today so we will be watching for a few storms to pop in the warmest part of the day later this afternoon. It is a weak risk, and storms will be stronger across Wisconsin and Minnesota later on, but we will keep an eye on it and keep you posted.

SUNSET: 7:46 PM

Tuesday brings a much better chance for severe weather and The Storm Prediction Center has Metro Detroit in a Slight Risk for severe weather tomorrow afternoon and/or evening. It is going to be very warm and unstable tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 80s under partly cloudy to partly sunny skies and muggy. A cool front sweeps through late in the day and will spark storms capable of gushing downpours, deadly lightning, and dangerous wind gusts. That will be later in the day as lift and energy build in the heat of tomorrow. Eyes to the skies!

Wednesday may start a little stormy, at least in the overnight hours. And those showers chances will fade into the late morning and afternoon Wednesday as highs hang only in the mid 70s and a little less muggy. Skies should become partly sunny late in the day Wednesday and then here comes the sun for a while heading into next weekend. That’s right, Thursday through Sunday will be mostly sunny and warming back into the 80s. Summer is hanging on! And, you should know that the Local4Casters app is your absolute best weapon and tool with any kind of weather in Pure Michigan, and around the World.