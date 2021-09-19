Metro Detroit weather: Plenty of sun with comfortable humidity Sunday

DETROIT – Sunday is the day. If you’ve been yearning for a great day of fall golf, this is it. If you want one more great day at the lake (on either the water or the beach), this is it.

If you’ve been waiting for a nice, warm day to get some yard work done or clean the garage, this is it. If you’ve been waiting for a day to invite some people over and do some grilling, this is it. For me, it’s going to be a couple of hours at the Birmingham Street Art Fair, and then some yard work.

Expect a ton of sun Sunday…our Sunday will indeed be a “sun day!” Highs not far from 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius) along with comfortable humidity levels means it’ll be a spectacular day…take advantage of it! A light east wind at 5 to 10 mph may shave a few degrees off the high near Lakes Erie, St. Clair and Huron, but that won’t diminish the beautiful day ahead.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:18 a.m. and today’s sunset is at 7:35 p.m.

Becoming partly cloudy Sunday night, with lows in the low 60s (17 degrees Celsius). East wind at 3 to 6 mph.

We’ll start our Monday with partial sunshine, but skies will become mostly cloudy, and a scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible by mid-to-late afternoon. Highs in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius).

There will be more scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday night, with higher humidity air roaring in and keeping lows only in the mid-to-upper 60s (19 to 20 degrees Celsius).

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous later Tuesday afternoon or Tuesday evening. Heavy downpours are possible and a stronger storm cannot be ruled out. Highs only in the mid 70s (24 to 25 degrees Celsius) due to the cloud cover.

Numerous showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night with heavy downpours likely. Lows fall into in the upper 50s (14 degrees Celsius) following passage of a strong cold front.

Some long-range computer models (most notably, the ever-reliable European model) suggest that an upper-level low will develop over or near us on Wednesday, which will keep showers in the area. Breezy highs in the low 60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius) will remind you that the autumnal equinox (the astronomical start of fall) occurs at exactly 3:20 p.m.

Showers continue Wednesday night with lows near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

We still have a shower chance on Thursday due to the slow movement of the pesky upper-level low, and it’ll be another breezy, cool day. Highs in the low 60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius).

Showers gradually diminish Thursday night (except in the Thumb), with lows in the mid to upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius).

Most of us get a dry day on Friday, although the Thumb could still have some morning showers. Highs improve to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees (20 to 21 degrees Celsius).

Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here

· Track severe weather alerts here

· Submit storm photos here

