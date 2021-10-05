Metro Detroit weather: Getting back on track

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Our highs will hit the lower 70s with a light but consistent wind moving NE at 5-10 mph.

Low clouds will linger Wednesday morning, so the usual patchy fog will certainly become more dense in spots overnight.

Today’s sunset is at 7:07 p.m.

Pleasant Wednesday

Wednesday looks like it will be the best day of the week with a little more sunshine and slightly warmer temps, but don’t expect wall-to-wall sunshine.

The morning will start with that patchy, dense fog and a nice fall haze with cooler lows in the 50s to near 60 degrees. We will have very pleasant weather late morning into the early evening. Highs will hover in the mid-70s with winds moving NE to SE at 5-10 mph.

More rain coming

Next, we are watching three rounds of rain heading from south to north into SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario.

The first round will begin Wednesday night, but may not produce much, as light rain moves into our drier air. So, we’ll go with scattered, light showers possible well after dark on Wednesday.

Thursday will start dry and highs will stay well above average in the low-to-mid 70s. Rain will move in Thursday afternoon and evening, with a decent showing for round two. No flooding or severe weather is expected.

Friday will be very similar with a dry start and rain by the late afternoon or evening. As we’re a few days out, the forecast could change in regards to timing or rain coverage on Friday. You will be the first to know of any changes.

Weekend preview

Right now the weekend forecast is still a bit suspect. Computer model data is going back and forth.

The latest information suggests morning showers Saturday and then a dry day warming into the mid 70s.

Sunday shows better rain and storm potential, but we will focus more on that as we get closer.

Stay tuned.

