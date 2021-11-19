Metro Detroit weather: Sunshine following lunar eclipse

DETROIT – Happy Friday!

We will get some decent Friday sunshine spreading across SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario through the early afternoon. A little more cloud cover will work into our skies later in the afternoon.

High temperatures will stay in the lower 40s, just slightly below average. Winds will be relenting. but still pesky, moving WNW to WSW at 5-15 mph, keeping a cool feel even in that sunshine. Clouds will keep filling in tonight into Saturday morning, and that will keep most of us from dipping into the 20s Saturday morning.

Today’s sunset is at 5:08 p.m.

Cloudy, rainy weekend

Clouds will pour into Metro Detroit Saturday morning, but we won’t see much moisture until Sunday morning.

Saturday morning temps will be near 30 degrees or slightly warmer, with enough cloud cover that can act as a blanket of insolation.

Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 40s both days this weekend. Saturday is the better, or drier, of the two weekend days. Rain will be arriving in our area Sunday morning.

Ad

We will keep a close eye on the moisture moving in Sunday morning. as temps will likely be in the upper 30s. which should bring only rain and no snow. Rain showers will linger into early or mid Sunday afternoon before a brief clearing late in the day.

Icy Monday, average week ahead

The colder side of the storm will swing through here on Monday, and we may see an icy mix as we head back to work and school. On-and-off snow showers are likely Monday, with gusty winds and temps in the low-to-mid 30s.

Most of next week looks very close to average and on the cool side. Conditions will be dry Tuesday and Wednesday, with a chance for a few showers early Thursday morning. Then, it looks dry and pretty chilly as we get set for America’s Thanksgiving Parade -- but what else is new? It’s going to be awesome!

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.