Metro Detroit weather: Cold wintry mix, flurries Thanksgiving night

DETROIT – Happy Thanksgiving, Motown!

Fortunately, the rain stopped early enough and long enough for a wonderful and memorable America’s Thanksgiving Parade. Now, the precipitation has come back strong ... but we’ve seen worse. It’s not impossible to drive from the Lions game or to Thanksgiving dinner.

Temperatures will be a lot lower tonight and tomorrow. This cold pattern will stick around for the big college football game in Ann Arbor on Saturday, and for the next big travel day on Sunday.

Thursday afternoon has been cool and soggy. Use extreme caution on the roads because they are slick with some ponding. We do not want any hydroplaning or accidents.

Get ready to bundle up this evening: A cold front has passed, dropping temperatures after sunset. We went from the 40s into the 30s quickly. Also, it remains wet. Chilly rain will shift to scattered snow showers and flurries as the evening goes on.

Diehard dealmakers who plan to camp out side their favorite store tonight will need to bundle up and have a plan to stay warm. Overnight lows will be in the 20s under mostly cloudy skies with a few snowflakes flying.

Cold Black Friday

Friday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and colder. Morning flurries are possible. Afternoon temperatures will only be in the middle 30s.

Cold, wet weekend

Michigan stadium will be filled with people wearing their maize and blue coats, hats, scarves and gloves Saturday. As Michigan plays Ohio State with a noon kickoff in Ann Arbor, skies will be partly sunny, and there will still be a significant chill in the air. Tailgate temperatures will be below freezing, and game temperatures will only make it to the middle 30s. Wind chills will be at or below freezing all day.

Saturday night and Sunday morning will have snow from a fast-moving clipper system. Sunday will be slippery and cold for those traveling back home. Sunday highs will be in the middle 30s.

