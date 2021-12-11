Metro Detroit weather: High wind warning Saturday with plunging temperatures

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

DETROIT – Good Saturday afternoon, Motown.

High winds are posing a threat across our region today.

Communities south of I-69 could experience sustained wind speeds up to 40 mph, and gusts could reach 50 mph or more. The Thumb region could get higher gusts of 60 mph or more. Eleven Metro Detroit counties are under a high wind advisory through 8 p.m. Saturday.

In any instance, people must be prepared for power outages and hazardous driving conditions, with the possibility of flying debris and fallen trees, branches or power lines. Remember, if you come across any downed wires to call the authorities or the power company immediately and stay far away from them.

Temperatures will fall before lunch and the rest of the day. After a warm morning, Saturday afternoon will be chilly and blustery with scattered rain showers. Temperatures fall to the upper 30s and low 40s before the sun sets.

Scattered rain showers will turn into scattered snow showers. Drivers must remain alert for dangerous wind conditions and worsening road conditions.

Today’s sunset is at 5:01 p.m.

Saturday evening will be chilly and windy with scattered snow showers. Temperatures will be in the 30s with wind chills in the teens. It will remain breezy after dinnertime.

Saturday night will be colder and breezy. Overnight lows will be in the 20s.

Calmer Sunday

Sunday will be sunny and seasonably chilly. Wind speeds will be much lower as afternoon temperatures reach the low 40s.

Next week preview

Monday will be mostly sunny and cool. Daytime temps will be a bit higher, near 45 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and cool. Highs will be in the middle 40s.

Wednesday will be milder with a chance of rain showers. Highs will be in the middle 50s.

