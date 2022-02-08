Metro Detroit weather: Chilly start in the 20s

DETROIT – Rounds of very light snow have been moving through overnight and that will create some slick spots on the roads especially through Oakland and Macomb counties early on your Tuesday morning. Most of our roads are in pretty good shape but watch out for some slick spots and take it easy out there. Temperatures are in the lower 20s and with a bit of a breeze, it feels like it’s in the lower teens and you’ll need to dress for those teens. We are hoping for some sunshine today but we will have to be patient.

Sunrise is at 7:39 a.m.

There won’t be much movement in our temps today as we started in the lower 20s and will finish around and maybe just below 30 degrees this afternoon as that sunshine will become more and more present a little bit late. We will see mostly cloudy skies this morning, and partly sunny skies through the midday allowing for some sunshine to help our spirits through the mid and late afternoon. If we begin seeing decreasing clouds earlier, we have a shot at getting into the low 30s but we shouldn’t hold our breath.

Sunset is at 7:57 p.m.

We will be dry today other than some flakes and flurries flying early on this Tuesday morning. We do have some wet and windy weather coming Wednesday to Metro Detroit. We will see a warm front approaching overnight and that keeps our temps on the mild side near 30 degrees overnight and by the time you head out tomorrow morning. Then, increasing clouds Wednesday with some spotty snow showers through the early afternoon. The snow may mix with some rain showers as highs hit the mid to upper 30s tomorrow afternoon.

Thursday looks to be a pretty mild day although the snow showers from late Wednesday will try to hang on into Thursday morning and the computer models show some minor accumulation of an inch or two Wednesday night and Thursday morning mainly west and north of Detroit into our North Zone. Most of the day or afternoon will be dry on Thursday with temps in the upper 20s early and finishing in the low to mid 30s.

Friday is another wild one as highs head into the mid and upper 30s as some wet weather tries to move into Metro Detroit. Look for scattered snow showers and possibly some wintry mix in spots on Friday setting us up for a dry weekend.

Saturday is moving day and on the mild side when it comes to February standards here in Michigan. We’ll see temps in the 20s most of the day near 30 degrees for a high but numbers will be falling into the end of our weekend. The skies will be partly sunny Saturday with a little more sun Sunday. But, Sunday will be much colder with single digit lows and highs in the upper teens to low 20s.

