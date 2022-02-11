Metro Detroit weather: Snow could make for messy morning drive

Snow is moving in from west to east this Friday morning, and Metro Detroit travel will be slippery and slow through the morning drive. Temps are warming though, and that means less and less ice as we advance this morning. The roads should stay very slick before 8 a.m., and then our snow will try to turn to rain showers as we warm to above freezing this morning. The snow first may lay down a quick inch or slightly more before converting to rain. Pack your patience and your umbrella for later.

Sunrise is at 7:35 a.m.

Today will simply be a mess. Morning snow turns to rain and we will warm with a gusty breeze. Skies stay cloudy all day and we will likely see some breaks in the action late morning and/or early afternoon. High temperatures will be near 40 degrees like it was on Wednesday but today will be a struggle. Rain showers and some wintry mix move in again in waves and we should be mainly in the rain with temps near 40 degrees but the wind will keep it feeling much cooler SW 10-20 gusting to 30-35mph at times. This will add to our trouble on the roads so slow it down and both hands on the wheel.

Ad

Sunset is at 6:01 p.m.

A wintry mix Friday night should change back to snow overnight into early Saturday and we could have another inch or at least a coating of snow on the ground Saturday morning. Arctic air will pour in after the cold front that switched the mix back to snow. So, it’s only teens to mid 20s all day and still a bit breezy. Most of your Saturday will be dry, or at least the afternoon hours will be dry as our temps struggle under only partly sunny skies.

Single digit lows Sunday and Monday ahead and it could be even colder or worse for some around Metro Detroit. Sunday after highs will be in the low 20s at best after a frigid morning. The day will be dry with Super Bowl Sunday skies going from partly cloudy to mostly cloudy and a quick moving clipper system may bring some light snow showers late Sunday into early Monday.

Monday is Valentine’s Day and we will wake to flurries or light snow and single digit temps. Snow fades but the cold stays as our highs stay in the 20s and we likely won’t get out of the 20s on Tuesday either. But warming weather is coming midweek as we hit temps in the 40s to near 50 degrees with some rain likely Wednesday and possibly Thursday.

Ad

Local4Casters app is your absolute best weapon and tool to stay ahead of any kind of weather in Pure Michigan, and around the World. It’s free!

• Download for iPhone • Download for Android