Metro Detroit weather: First a flood risk and Wind Advisory, then significant snow chances

Good Wednesday morning! We are in for a wild weather ride the next 48 hours starting with rocketing to a nice warm up today as our morning temps have been on the rise around Metro Detroit. You’ll be heading out into mostly low 30s and a pesky south breeze that will become quite gusty at times later today. Wind chills are in the teens to low 20s and be careful on the roads for ice refreezing mainly on ramps, bridges, and overpasses. Things are in pretty good shape out there, for now.

Sunrise is at 7:28 a.m.

The Rain and Wind

Feb 16

The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for all of Metro Detroit from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today because winds will be gusting 40-45mph at times. And The NWS issued a Flood Watch late Wednesday for all of Metro Detroit except for Lapeer, Livingston, and Sanilac Counties. We are going to warm into the mid and upper 40s with clouds increasing and snow melting as we warm to near 50 degrees. The winds will be sustained 15-30mph out of the SSW, gusting 35-45mph at times. The warming wind will start the snow melt but it’s only part of the problem.

Feb 16

A line of rain showers will be moving in from the west, northwest after 4 p.m. today. Scattered, light rain is possible 4-7 p.m. today but the heavier rain will start after 8pm and will be heaviest after midnight. We could end up with a half an inch to an inch of rain by tomorrow morning and many of our streets will be flooding. Our Flood Watch starts Wednesday night and will expire Thursday afternoon. With an excess of water and a frozen ground, the water will seek the path of least resistance which is usually our streets. Be careful!

Sunset is at 6:07 p.m.

The Snow

And finally, the NWS has already issued a Winter Storm Watch for all of Metro Detroit Thursday as things become much more complicated and dangerous. Heavier, steady rain overnight with some flooded roads early Thursday and it will keep coming down ahead of a cold front. The rain will switch to a rain/snow mix as morning temps in the low 40s fall through the 30s. That front passes through SE Lower Michigan around 7-9 a.m., and there is the threat for freezing rain as well. Both the ice and accumulating snow become more probable in the afternoon and evening tomorrow. We should at least expect a mix of rain and snow until 10 a.m. Thursday and then all snow.

Computer model data is still not in alignment with some models (GFS and IBM) throwing down 6-12″ of snow here all-day Thursday. Other snow models (EURO and NAM) have a much more modest 3-6″ of snow all day. The lighter snow totals will come if our temps don’t drop below freezing until the early afternoon despite even heavy snow coming down because it will struggle stick and get going. Now we know the two scenarios, so let’s go with 3-6″ of snow total tomorrow with the heaviest snow all afternoon becoming lighter snow showers after 8pm and ending with flurries by 4 a.m. Friday.

The Cold

Friday morning’s commute will be a rough one even if our road crews stay on pace with the storm because temps tumble big time causing ice and very slippery travel conditions. Subzero wind chills Friday morning and then some Finally Friday afternoon sunshine will only warm us into the low and mid 20s for the start of The Winter Blast in Royal Oak. The Winter Blast goes all weekend, and the weather is perfect with low 30s on Saturday and upper 20s on Saturday with sun and clouds, and closer to 40 degrees Sunday with more sunshine.

