Metro Detroit weather: Chilly sunshine today, then several inches of snow

DETROIT – It’s cold out there this morning but the breeze makes it feel dangerously cold with wind chills in the single digits as you head out and about. Good Thursday morning! It is a cold but dry start around Metro Detroit with temps in the mid and upper teens but again, those wind chills are in the single digits. Bundle up! The sky conditions are mostly cloudy but dry and we have the typical concerns that we cannot take for granted. There could be some spotty ice on highway ramps, bridges, and overpasses. Also, exposed skin out in these elements will lead to frostbite in less than an hour.

Sunrise is at 7:16 a.m.

The Sunshine

Enjoy that free Vitamin D this morning, and hopefully for part of this afternoon. Yes, sunshine will bring some warmth to our spirit and we have a nice mixture of sun and clouds until about 2 p.m. Thursday. Cloud cover will increase and thicket ahead of a snow storm moving our way from the southwest. We won’t see any flakes during daylight hours but we won’t see much sunshine beyond 3 p.m. so soak it up early while you can. High temperatures will settle around or just shy of 30 degrees around Metro Detroit Thursday afternoon and you know we’d be well into the 30s if not for those darn clouds. The winds ENE 5-12mph will keep east siders a degree or two cooler with the winds a bit more sharp off of those open lakes.

Ad

Anyone driving southwest of here today should know there’s a risk for some freezing rain, sleet, and snow into the afternoon into parts of Indiana and Ohio making for some tricky travel. Anytime you get ice it’s bad, and then throw some accumulating snow on top of that and you have a mini mess late today through the night ahead.

Sunset is at 6:17 p.m.

The Snow

Snow will be moving in from the southwest into our South Zone, south of I-94, by 7 p.m. or even a touch earlier. Then, those snow showers move right into the heart of Metro Detroit later tonight and overnight and that snow should be going pretty steady for hours and hours. This will be a wet and heavy snow coming into cold air which should make it a little less dense and capable of stacking up to 2-4″ by sunrise Friday. Most of Metro Detroit will probably see 2-3″ of snow with 4-5″ of snow in spots that see repeated, heavier snow bands. The heavier snow totals will be the exception and not the rule.

Ad

Friday afternoon will be cloudy to mostly cloudy and drying out, but the cold sticks like the snow as we go from low 20s in the morning to mid and upper 20s through the afternoon tomorrow. Skies stay mostly cloudy to partly sunny with more cold air locked in place over the Great Lakes Region. As skies clear a bit Friday night and early Saturday, temps will tumble down into the lower teens first thing Saturday.

Snowfall

The Weekend

The weekend starts chilly with teens early Saturday and then highs in the lower 30s under a nice mix of sun and clouds. And low 20s to mid 30s Sunday under partly sunny skies and we’ve removed the flakes from the forecast as a dry, cold front moves through here Sunday and the snow will likely be east of Metro Detroit. That means some light snow is possible in Southern Ontario but it’s not much. Temps are up and down next week but we will gradually warm into the 40s by the end of the week.

Ad

Stay tuned in with the Local4Casters App. It’s all you need to prepare for the active weather in Pure Michigan and around the World. Plus, It’s free!

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android