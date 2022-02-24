Metro Detroit weather: When will snow start? How much should you expect?

DETROIT – Everything is playing out as anticipated thus far with our next round of accumulating snow. We’ve managed to salvage the Thursday afternoon rush hour, but won’t be so lucky with the Friday morning commute.

Snow on the way

Snow develops Thursday evening and will continue until exiting Southeast Michigan between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. Friday.

The expectation is for a general 2-4-inches of snow, with most of us probably around 3 inches.

There is a single high-resolution computer model that tries to bring in a wintry mix south of I-94 overnight, and that will cut back on snow totals there if it indeed materializes.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for all of Southeast Michigan until 8 a.m. Friday.

Wind Thursday night will generally blow from the northeast, and then north later on. That could enhance some of the snow near the Lake Huron shoreline, perhaps pushing some of you to around 4 inches or even a little more.

Ad

The north wind later on will generate a lake-effect snow band that may briefly impact the Port Huron/Sarnia area first thing Friday morning, but as winds shift to the northwest, that band will correspondingly shift farther east and impact the Lake Huron-Ontario shoreline.

Weather forecast

Lows Thursday night should drop to within shouting distance of 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius), which puts wind chills around 10 degrees (-12 degrees Celsius) by dawn.

Thursday’s sunset is at 6:17 p.m., and Friday’s sunrise is at 7:15 a.m.

As mentioned above, the snow will end first thing Friday morning, and we’ll have generally cloudy skies for the rest of the daylight hours -- perhaps we can sneak in a few breaks before sunset.

Highs in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius), with wind chills in the mid-teens (-9 degrees Celsius) due to the northwest wind at 8 to 13 mph.

Becoming partly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the mid-teens (-9 degrees Celsius).

Ad

Weekend weather

Partly cloudy Saturday, with highs in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Saturday night, with lows in the low 20s (-5 degrees Celsius).

We may start Sunday with some sunshine, but an approaching cold front will increase our clouds and perhaps even unlock a few flurries from those clouds. Even with the clouds, highs Sunday should reach the mid- to upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

I see no big storms (for a change) on our horizon next week, and get ready for a warming trend later in the week!

Weather links