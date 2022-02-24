Winter weather advisory issued for SE Michigan from Thursday evening to Friday morning

DETROIT – A winter weather advisory has been issued for Southeast Michigan from 6 p.m. Thursday until 8 a.m. Friday.

The advisory includes Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.

The Local 4Casters are predicting most of the area will receive around 3-4 inches, while some spots might get a bit more or a bit less.

Click here to read the latest weather forecast.

Snow will begin over areas south of I-94 by 7 p.m. Thursday and spread over the rest of the region by midnight.

The heaviest snowfall is expected over areas south of I-69 through early Thursday night.

The intensity of the snowfall is expected to decrease after midnight, which could allow a light freezing drizzle to mix in with snow over areas south of M-59.

Ad

Another uptick in intensive is expected during the morning commute Friday, with rates of a half-inch per hour likely, especially in areas north of I-69. A quick 1-2 inches of accumulation will be possible in that period.

Snow is expected to taper off by 10 a.m. Friday, though some scattered lake-effect snow showers could linger into the afternoon.