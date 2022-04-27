Metro Detroit weather: Low temperatures remain, storms possible this weekend

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Wednesday, Motown.

Wednesday’s main story on a partly sunny to mostly cloudy day is how low temperatures remain, while the sun is up and after it goes down. Jackets, coats and hats will be needed to stay warm during the day, and furnaces will be needed as folks turn in at night.

Thursday will not be as cold, eventually.

Friday and the weekend will be milder. Our next chance of precipitation will be during the second half of the weekend.

Wednesday

The rest of Wednesday will be chilly and brisk. Temperatures hover near 40 degrees, with a wind blowing at 10-18 mph. This will keep wind chills near freezing. Skies will be mixed with clouds and sun, and it remains dry for commuters.

Wednesday evening becomes colder. Temperatures fall to the mid-30s under mostly to partly cloudy skies.

Sunset is at 8:28 p.m. ET.

Wednesday night skies become clear and will allow more heat to escape to space. With a cold air mass already present, overnight lows will be in the 20s and low 30s.

Ad

Thursday

By Thursday morning, low temperatures will be close to the day’s record low of 28 degrees -- from 1934.

Parents, children, and other science enthusiasts will need to bundle up before viewing four planets in alignment. Jupiter, Venus, Mars, and Saturn will line up diagonally in the eastern sky, and the best time period to see them will be between 5:30 and 6 a.m.

It will inspire for astronomers, scientists, and engineers in your home and in your heart.

Thursday will not be as cold after a near-record cold morning. Highs will be in the low and mid-50s under mostly sunny skies.

Friday

Friday will be mostly so partly sunny and milder. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid- and upper 50s.

Weekend forecast

Saturday will have increasing cloud, but it will be warmer and more seasonable. Highs will be near 60 degrees or more, with sunshine in the morning and cloudier skies in the afternoon. It will be the best day of the two for little league games and outdoor activities.

Ad

Saturday night has a chance of scattered showers.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday, with highs near 65 degrees.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s available for both iPhones and Androids, or click the appropriate link below: