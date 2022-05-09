Metro Detroit weather: Summer-like week before rain chances return this weekend

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Monday, Motown.

Overview

Monday is a spectacular day, with sunshine and warm conditions. The evening will be calm and pleasant, with mild to cool conditions.

Higher temps are on the way for Tuesday, with more sunshine.

It will feel like summer at the end of the workweek. Our next chance of rain is this weekend.

Monday

Make sure your sprinklers are working, because it will be dry with sunshine for virtually all of this week. The rest of Monday has filtered sunshine and warm conditions. Temperatures will be in in the upper 60s and low 70s in the afternoon.

A walk through the neighborhood or enjoying a Little League or neighborhood softball game outdoors is an excellent idea.

Monday evening will be mild under fair skies. Temperatures will be in the 60s, with a south-southeasterly breeze.

Sunset is at 8:41 p.m. ET.

Monday night will be mainly clear and cool to mild. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Rest of this week

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer. Highs will be near 75 degrees, which is 5-10 degrees above average.

A round of golf sounds perfect for Wednesday. It will be partly sunny, warm, and comfortable. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Thursday and Friday feel like summer. Highs will be near 80 degrees or more both days. More sunshine is ahead.

Weekend rainfall?

Our next disturbance bringing rain arrives this weekend. Saturday becomes partly sunny, with a chance of showers. It will be warm again, with highs near 80 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday. Temps will be a bit lower, with highs in the low and mid-70s under cloudier skies. Our lawns and gardens will love the water.

