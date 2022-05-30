What to expect on Memorial Day as heat invades Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Temperatures will be mild overnight, in the lower mid-60s, as those clouds are the leading edge of a hotter air mass for Monday.

Memorial Day becomes brighter again and hotter.

That heat stays on Tuesday.

Showers and storms arrive midweek, followed by seasonable warmth the end of this week.

What you need to know for Memorial Day

The weather will cooperate with parades and commemorations, especially in the morning and middle part of the day. It will be much hotter in the afternoon as pools open up. Highs will reach 90° or even a bit more, with enough sun sunshine.

Since the temperatures will soar so high, it’s important to get back into safety mode as quickly as possible. Remember to keep children and pets away from empty vehicles. Drink plenty of water and wear light, loose-fitting clothes when outdoors to stay cool and comfortable.

Rest of this week

As we head back to work and back to school on Tuesday, it will be another hot one. High temperatures will reach the low 90s under mostly sunny skies. Be sure to carefully monitor children as they play outdoors for recess and at the park after school.

Showers and thunderstorms have a chance to return Wednesday. It will be very warm, just not as hot, with more cloud cover. Temperatures will be in the mid- and low 80s.

After morning showers and a cold front pass Thursday morning, the afternoon becomes partly sunny, with daytime temperatures in the low and mid-70s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and seasonally warm, with temperatures nearing 75.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and delightful, with temperatures around 75.

