Tracking rain ahead of the weekend in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what you can expect

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Hey everyone!

If you thought Thursday was beautiful, wait until you step outside Friday morning.

Friday

It will be borderline chilly, with temps in the low to mid-50s. Abundant sunshine fills the sky with temps climbing into the mid to upper 70s, topping out around 80 at Metro Airport. Northerly winds make for pleasant conditions and low humidity.

Weekend forecast

But alas, the weekend forecast continues to keep us on our toes in the weather department. Models are bringing in the rain a bit earlier with the possibility of showers Saturday late afternoon and evening. However, do NOT cancel your plans just yet. The bulk of the rain appears west of Ann Arbor, moving southeast during the evening and overnight hours.

So it’s not out of the question that parts of the area see very little if any rain. Conditions will not be favorable for severe weather, just your garden variety showers. Which, to be honest, our gardens could probably use.

Ad

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.