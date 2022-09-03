Warm, humid Saturday in Metro Detroit turns to storm chances by Sunday

DETROIT – Good Saturday afternoon!

It’s been a beautiful start to the holiday weekend. We’ve had plenty of sunshine around with a little cloud cover, as well, working throughout the day.

High temperatures have made it into the mid-to-upper 80s for most everyone, definitely feeling like summer for the unofficial end of summer with more humidity as well.

Changes move into the region as we head into the end of the weekend.

We will increase the cloud cover as we head through the overnight hours Saturday night. Expect skies to become mostly cloudy, but we will remain dry overnight. It’ll also be a little more humid overnight, as well, with lows dropping into the upper 60s for most everyone Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Storm chances Sunday

As we work through the end of the weekend and into early next week, a cold front will roll into the region. The computer models are also indicating an area of low pressure will develop, and ride along that frontal boundary into the region. This will bring the chance of showers and a few thunderstorms into the forecast for the end of the weekend on Sunday.

Expect plenty of cloud cover to stick around throughout Sunday. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s, thanks to the cloud cover.

Shower chances Monday, too

Heading into early next week for Labor Day: The computer models indicate this frontal boundary will be slowly move out of the region. This will keep the cloud cover in the forecast, with a few showers as well. High temperatures will remain a little on the cooler side, only heading back into the upper 70s by Monday afternoon.

Drying out, then lots of sunshine

As this frontal boundary pulls off to the east, we will dry out as we head into our Tuesday. Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds throughout the day. High temperatures will head back into the lower 80s.

High pressure builds in the second half of next week, so expect plenty of sunshine in the forecast as well. High temperatures will warm into the low-to-mid 80s Wednesday through Friday.

The forecast looks dry, for now, for the first part of next weekend. The computer models are split, with some showing rain and some showing dry weather. Right now we will keep the forecast dry, but we’ll keep our eyes on it over the next few days.

High temperatures will warm into the middle 80s for the first half of next weekend.

Bryan’s 7-day forecast overview for Metro Detroit:

Sunday : Mostly cloudy skies, a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms.

Monday : Mostly cloudy skies, a chance of rain showers

Tuesday : Partly cloudy skies

Wednesday : Mostly sunny skies

Thursday : Mostly sunny skies

Friday : Mostly sunny skies

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies.

