Higher impact winter weather possible for middle of week -- what to expect

After some clouds earlier this morning, we’ve turned out to have a great Sunday with plenty of sunshine as we’ve worked through the rest of the day. And after the tranquil weather for the majority of the weekend, we’ve got an active weather pattern working into the region as we go through the majority of the work week ahead.

SUNDAY NIGHT: We will increase the clouds as we work through the late evening and overnight hours tonight. Temperatures on the chilly side of things, overnight lows dropping into the middle 30s. The winds will be breezy as well with gusts as high as 25 MPH.

MONDAY: Between an area of low pressure heading our way late Monday Night and into Tuesday, our first system which will be a clipper type system, and high pressure, we will keep the cloud cover into the forecast for the beginning of the week. Temperatures not as warm as we had throughout the weekend, high temperatures heading for the lower 40s by the afternoon.

TUESDAY: With this clipper system moving off to the East, I do think we will see some sunshine as we work throughout the day before the clouds re-increase as we work into the late afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures remaining in the low to mid 40s by Tuesday afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: Our first system moves into the region as we work into the middle of the week. The first system slides off to the north of the region, with some moisture, we will keep a low chance of rain/snow showers into the region overnight Tuesday into the first half of Wednesday. High temperatures colder, heading for the low to mid 30s by the time we get to Wednesday afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT/THURSDAY: Our second system as of right now looks to be the stronger system moving into the region. An area of low pressure will work off to the Northeast and head into the Ohio Valley. With this, more moisture is anticipated late Wednesday and into Thursday.

With some warmer air working into the region at the lower levels of the atmosphere, we are looking at the potential for a longer duration winter event which could bring freezing rain/sleet for most of the region, while the further north you go, we could see a longer duration snow event. The eventual precipitation type and projections for how much snow and/or freezing rain we could see will need to be worked out over the next few days. Nevertheless, this could be a higher impact winter storm for the middle of the week.

As warmer air moves into the region, this could eventually turn all over to rain for a bit, so we will keep that into the forecast. High temperatures heading for the lower 40s by Thursday afternoon.

FRIDAY: Post system for the middle of the week, high pressure will control the forecast briefly bringing a mix of sunshine and clouds for the end of the week. Colder air will stick around too with high temperatures into the lower 30s by Friday afternoon.

SATURDAY/SUNDAY: Another system will move through the region as we work into the first part of the weekend, bringing yet another chance of rain and snow to the region. High temperatures heading for the upper 30s on Saturday before back into the 40s for the end of the weekend on Sunday with drier weather, and a mix of sunshine and clouds moving into the area.