Clouds, storms give way to sunny, warm Tuesday in Metro Detroit

Rain showers will move into Southeast Michigan and Southwestern Ontario during the evening, including a chance of thunderstorms. The better chance for thunderstorms will be closer to the state line.

A few thunderstorms could have heavy rain and gusty winds up to 30 mph, but severe weather is not anticipated. Stronger storms are expected to stay to our south in the Ohio Valley.

It will be mostly cloudy on Monday night with the chance of rain showers. Following an afternoon with temperatures in the 60s, lows will be around 50 degrees.

Expect temperatures in the upper 40s in northern Metro Detroit and near Ann Arbor.

Tuesday

Tuesday, we will trade the rain for sunshine eventually.

Expect to start the day with mostly cloudy skies Tuesday morning. A few sprinkles cannot be ruled out early. During the day, the skies will transition to mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 60s to 70 degrees.

Then, get ready for more sunshine.

Mid-week forecast

Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny.

Highs will be in the mid-70s on Wednesday and in the mid to upper 70s on Thursday. Lows will be around 50 degrees.

Friday

Friday, it will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Rain showers will move in at night. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

Weekend forecast

The rain chances will continue through the weekend, including Mother’s Day.

Highs will be in the lower 70s on both Saturday and Sunday.

Normal highs for the rest of the week are 68 to 70 degrees. Normal lows are 48 to 50 degrees.

