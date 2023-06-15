64º

Tornado warning for Monroe County expires

Warning was radar-indicated

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tornado warning in Monroe County (WDIV)

4Warn Weather – The tornado warning that was issued for Monroe County on Thursday evening has expired.

The warning was issued at 6:15 p.m. by the National Weather Service and lasted until 6:30 p.m. It was a radar-indicated warning, which means no touchdown had been confirmed.

Monroe County remains under a severe thunderstorm warning until 7:30 p.m.

Thursday night marks the first severe weather threat of the season in Metro Detroit. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to pop up across the area during the evening. Stronger storms are expected to be south of M-59.

Lightning and strong downpours are possible.

The severe weather window appears to be between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Metro Detroit is under a “marginal” risk, which is the lowest threat level.

