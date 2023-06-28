Air Quality Alert remains in effect as smoke from Canada wildfire moves across Metro Detroit

Wildfire smoke from Canada continues to blow across Metro Detroit, causing very unhealthy air quality.

4Warn Weather – Wildfire smoke from Canada continues to blow across Metro Detroit, causing very unhealthy air quality.

As of 3 p.m., Wednesday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was 211. Anything above 100 is unhealthy, and over 250 is hazardous.

As of 3 p.m., Wednesday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was 211. Anything above 100 is unhealthy, and over 250 is hazardous. (WDIV)

Tonight at 5:30, I’ll explain what’s causing the smoke to be such a problem in Metro Detroit and when it will end.

Smoky skies overnight with a low of 61 degrees.

Thursday

You’ll notice a bit more humidity and warmer temps in the mid-80s on Thursday. While the air quality will improve slightly, an air quality alert remains in effect through Thursday night.

The next impactful weather event will be late Thursday evening and overnight, with the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms. I’ll have more on that threat coming up tonight at 11 p.m.

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

Find the latest forecast from the 4Warn Weather team here

Remember to download the free 4Warn weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.