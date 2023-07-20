Check out the pictures of hail we’ve received from around Southeast Michigan today

4Warn Weather – Residents from cities around Southeast Michigan have already reported large hail falling during Thursday’s severe storms.
Local 4 Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy projected hail as large as 2 inches in diameter was a possibility this afternoon. Hail of that size falls into the “rare” category on the hail scale.
Here are the photos of hail we’ve received so far:
Canton Township
Goldfinch
Quarter size hail in Canton, Wayne County.
Northville Township
Harrison Township
Macomb Township
Davison
Roseville
Malissa
Roseville hail that my Grandkids picked up on the lawn
Royal Oak
Pins User
A piece of the larger hail in Royal Oak
Ontario, Canada
