Check out the pictures of hail we’ve received from around Southeast Michigan today

Hail from around Southeast Michigan on July 20, 2023.

4Warn Weather – Residents from cities around Southeast Michigan have already reported large hail falling during Thursday’s severe storms.

Local 4 Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy projected hail as large as 2 inches in diameter was a possibility this afternoon. Hail of that size falls into the “rare” category on the hail scale.

Hail scale for July 20, 2023. (WDIV)

Here are the photos of hail we’ve received so far:

Canton Township

Hail that fell in Canton Township on July 20, 2023. (Justin Forster)

Northville Township

Hail that fell in Northville Township on July 20, 2023. (Ashlee Baracy/WDIV)

Harrison Township

Macomb Township

Footage from a security camera at a home in Macomb Township shows wind and hail during storms on July 20, 2023.

Davison

Hail that fell in Davison on July 20, 2023. (WDIV)

Roseville

Malissa Roseville hail that my Grandkids picked up on the lawn 18 minutes ago 0 Detroit

Royal Oak

Ontario, Canada

carjoestonehouse 10 minutes ago in Courtright and Corunna (Co - Run- Ah) Ontario 9 minutes ago 0 Corunna

If there’s hail in your area and you want to share photos, send them to MiPics by clicking here.

More weather links