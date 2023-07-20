68º

Check out the pictures of hail we’ve received from around Southeast Michigan today

Hail larger than golf balls reported

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: 4Warn Weather
Hail from around Southeast Michigan on July 20, 2023. (WDIV)

4Warn Weather – Residents from cities around Southeast Michigan have already reported large hail falling during Thursday’s severe storms.

Local 4 Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy projected hail as large as 2 inches in diameter was a possibility this afternoon. Hail of that size falls into the “rare” category on the hail scale.

Hail scale for July 20, 2023. (WDIV)

Here are the photos of hail we’ve received so far:

Canton Township

Hail that fell in Canton Township on July 20, 2023. (Justin Forster)
Goldfinch

Quarter size hail in Canton, Wayne County.

Northville Township

Hail that fell in Northville Township on July 20, 2023. (Ashlee Baracy/WDIV)

Harrison Township

Julianne Kautz

Hailstorm in Harrison Township!

Macomb Township

Footage from a security camera at a home in Macomb Township shows wind and hail during storms on July 20, 2023.

Davison

Hail that fell in Davison on July 20, 2023. (WDIV)

Roseville

Malissa

Roseville hail that my Grandkids picked up on the lawn

Royal Oak

Pins User

A piece of the larger hail in Royal Oak

Ontario, Canada

carjoestonehouse

10 minutes ago in Courtright and Corunna (Co - Run- Ah) Ontario

Corunna

If there’s hail in your area and you want to share photos, send them to MiPics by clicking here.

More weather links

