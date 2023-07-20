86º

LIVE

Weather

How big could our hail get today in Southeast Michigan? Let’s check the hail scale

Hail could be up to 2 inches in diameter

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: 4Warn Weather
Hail scale for July 20, 2023. (WDIV)

4Warn Weather – Severe weather is approaching Southeast Michigan this afternoon, and one of the main concerns is that we could get some pretty big hail.

Thunderstorms and tornadoes are the primary worries for most people, but Local 4 Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy projects hail as large as 2 inches in diameter is also a possibility.

Hail that large isn’t only a threat to people -- it can also damage cars, roofs, and other property that’s left outdoors.

Where does that size fit into the hail scale? Well, it’s not quite to the level of a baseball, which is 2.75 inches in diameter, but it falls between a golf ball (1.75 inches in diameter) and a hen egg (which is not food, coins, or a sports ball and therefore an odd reference point for things that are 2 inches in diameter).

Hail of that size falls into the “rare” category on the hail scale.

Severe weather is expected to arrive in Southeast Michigan sometime between 2-4 p.m. Thursday. If there’s hail in your area and you want to share photos, send them to MiPics by clicking here.

More weather links

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email