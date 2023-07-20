How big could our hail get today in Southeast Michigan? Let’s check the hail scale

4Warn Weather – Severe weather is approaching Southeast Michigan this afternoon, and one of the main concerns is that we could get some pretty big hail.

Thunderstorms and tornadoes are the primary worries for most people, but Local 4 Meteorologist Ashlee Baracy projects hail as large as 2 inches in diameter is also a possibility.

Hail that large isn’t only a threat to people -- it can also damage cars, roofs, and other property that’s left outdoors.

Where does that size fit into the hail scale? Well, it’s not quite to the level of a baseball, which is 2.75 inches in diameter, but it falls between a golf ball (1.75 inches in diameter) and a hen egg (which is not food, coins, or a sports ball and therefore an odd reference point for things that are 2 inches in diameter).

Hail of that size falls into the “rare” category on the hail scale.

Severe weather is expected to arrive in Southeast Michigan sometime between 2-4 p.m. Thursday. If there’s hail in your area and you want to share photos, send them to MiPics by clicking here.

