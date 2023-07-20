Live radar: Monitoring potentially severe storms in SE Michigan on July 20, 2023

Potentially severe storms are forecast to move through Southeast Michigan on Thursday, July 20. Follow along with our live radar.

The region has been upgraded to an “enhanced risk” for severe weather, with threats of strong winds, hail, and tornadoes across the area.

Scattered storms are expected to begin in the afternoon around 3 p.m. Then, storms will turn linear, into a squall line, and begin moving across the area from west to east at around 4 p.m. That line of storms will bring the strongest winds, and possibly even some rotation. Click here to see a timeline for the storms.

---> Breaking down tornado risk for SE Michigan Thursday, how warnings are issued

Storms should move out by Thursday night. Our live radar will be tracking the wet weather by the minute as it moves across Southeast Michigan.

You can view the live radar in the video player above.

You can also check out the interactive radar below.

