Summer-like temperatures with decent amount of humidity returns to Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – A nice quiet evening here in Metro Detroit. Expect skies to be partly cloudy to mostly clear, with lows right around 64 degrees overnight.

Thursday

There will be a return to summer-like temps with highs in the upper 80s with a decent amount of humidity Thursday.

Areas north of M-59 up into the thumb are under a marginal risk of severe weather. A few thunderstorms could approach severe limits, with wind and hail being the main two threats. Most of Metro Detroit stays dry.

Weekend forecast

The weekend forecast looks absolutely beautiful, with highs in the low 80s and plenty of sunshine. Showers return overnight Sunday, and at this point looks like a wet start to next week.

