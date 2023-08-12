69º
WEATHER ALERT

Tornado warning issued for Oakland and Livingston and counties

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado warning Friday night for Oakland and Livingston counties until 9:45 p.m. (WDIV)

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado warning Friday night for Oakland and Livingston counties until 10:30 p.m.

A flash flood warning has been issued for Genesse County until 11:45 p.m.

