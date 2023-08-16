Strong cold front to bring risk of severe storms Thursday in Metro Detroit

Thursday starts out dry for the morning commute. But a line of strong to severe storms will move through the area by early afternoon into the evening.

4Warn Weather – A picture-perfect summer evening here in Metro Detroit. But a strong cold front will bring back the risk of severe storms on Thursday.

Partly cloudy and quiet overnight, with lows dropping right around 60 degrees in most neighborhoods.

Thursday

Thursday starts out dry for the morning commute. But a line of strong to severe storms will move through the area by early afternoon into the evening.

Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed all of Metro Detroit under a marginal risk of severe weather, which is a level one. The main threat from these storms will be high winds and large hail. Highs Thursday reach the upper 70s before the front passes through.

Weekend forecast

Behind the front on Friday will be a more stable air mass that will stick around for quite some time. Highs will continue to climb each day from the low 80s Saturday to the upper 80s by the end of the weekend into next week.

