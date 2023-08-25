Tornado warning cancelled for Wayne County

4Warn Weather – The National Weather Service issued a Tornado warning for Wayne County but it has since been cancelled.

The warning was issued Thursday (Aug. 24) at 10:21 p.m., where a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Canton, moving east at 50 mph.

