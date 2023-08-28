Clouds thicken up during day with chance of showers Tuesday afternoon in Metro Detroit

On Tuesday, clouds start to thicken up during the day, with a chance of showers developing in the late afternoon or early evening. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

4Warn Weather – The Romeo Peach Festival kicks off on Thursday, and the weather looks peachy!

Overnight, mainly clear and cool with temps in the mid-50s.

Tuesday

Wednesday

Behind the front fall, like temps settle in with highs Wednesday, not making it out of the upper 60s in some spots.

Romeo Peach Festival

But the cooldown is brief as the weekend heats up for the Peach Festival. By Labor Day, temps in the upper 80s close to 90 are not out of the question!

Tropical Storm Idalia

Nationally, we are closely monitoring Tropical Storm Idalia, which is projected to hit Florida by Wednesday as a major hurricane.

