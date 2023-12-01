Rain, snow to cause tricky travel Friday in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Following above-average temperatures and periods of sunshine Thursday, the chance of precipitation will begin overnight.

Besides being breezy, the weather will be comfortable as the Red Wings take on the Chicago Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena. Clouds will increase, and a few spotty rain showers will be possible, mainly after midnight. Temperatures will gradually cool to the mid to upper 30s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Friday

Rain will move in from the southwest during the Friday morning commute. Communities south of I-96 will be among the first to get rain, particularly after 7 a.m. By late morning, precipitation will be widespread across Southeast Michigan.

The chance of snow will be higher north of I-69 around noon. The rain-snow line will sink southward, and we will see snow near Ann Arbor, Howell, Milford, South Lyon, and Pontiac.

Accumulation is more likely north of I-69. Detroit and neighboring communities will see mostly rain. Total snow accumulation will be around an inch or less, while communities that remain all rain could receive a half-inch or more of rain. Highs will be around 40 degrees, and winds will be out of the east at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday night, rain and snow showers will return and linger into early Saturday. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Weekend forecast

It will be cloudy after rain and snow showers move out of the area Saturday morning. Then, more rain will arrive on Sunday, with the chance of a few snowflakes mixing in. Highs will be around 40 degrees on Saturday and the lower to mid-40s on Sunday.

Be prepared for rain or snow throughout next week as multiple systems pass over the Great Lakes region.

