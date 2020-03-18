SPOTLIGHT: Lincoln H.S. swim team captain wins 4Frenzy award

Favorite School Subject: Engineering

Role Model: Michael Phelps

Extracurricular activities: Marching band

The winner for Breast Stroke in the Boys Swim Team category of 4Frenzy is Jacob Gorman! Jacob is a senior at Lincoln High School and has been swimming all four years there.

Record Breaker

Jacob has acquired many first and second place medals over his more than 11 years of swimming competitively. Since his freshman year he’s been winning almost every breast stroke race he participates in. Impressively, he also broke the 30 year record at his school for the 100 yard breast stroke! This year, he once again qualified for states and has won every time he has raced 100 yard breast stroke. The team, for which he is one of the captains, has also broken multiple relay records throughout the time he’s spent on the team.

Jacob Gorman and team. (n/a)

A Captain and His Team

The Lincoln High School swim team are friends outside the pool, and they say that they have always been a small team that “works hard but swims harder.” The team always encourages one another, no matter their times. The coaches push the team to their limit and know how to encourage the boys to achieve their goals. Jacob feels that swimming is a lot of hard work, but uniquely rewarding.

In the future Jacob wishes to swim in college and hopes to even go to the Olympics one day. We wish you luck, Jacob! Congratulations on your 4Frenzy win, we hope to see more of Lincoln students in future 4Frenzy seasons.

