BeanBerry Cafe in Ann Arbor announces closure two months after opening

ANN ARBOR – BeanBerry Cafe at 305 S. Main St. abruptly announced its closure Tuesday in a Facebook post.

The owners of the popular spot, known for its colorful and Instagrammable bubble waffles, bubble tea, ice cream and -- most notably -- its selfiecchino machine, did not say why they decided to close shop in a brief end-of-the-year post.

“We are sad to announce that we’ve had to close our doors," it reads. "Thank you to everyone who’s shown us love and support since we opened. We’d also like to give a big thank you to our amazing staff for always going above and beyond for us as well as our customers. We hope everyone has a Happy New Years.”

The coffee shop, owned by brothers Wes and Issa Baiz, took over a year to develop and plan, but closed a little over two months after it opened in mid-October.

“Our experience in Ann Arbor, working with the city, working with the people, the contractors, has been the best experience we’ve had,” Wes Baiz told A4 at the time. “It’s been the smoothest experience we’ve had.”

