City of Ann Arbor: Argo Park, Gallup Park canoe liveries closed for the season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Argo Park and Gallup Park canoe liveries have been closed for the rest of the season, according to the City of Ann Arbor.

The early closure is due to COVID-19 positive test results received by liveries employees who were pre-symptomatic while working on Sept. 5-6.

On Monday, Sept. 7, the City of Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation announced a temporary closure of the liveries after an employee received a positive COVID-19 test result.

An update from the city states that two employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and that the liveries will now be closed for the remainder of the 2020 season.

Liveries employees have been required to wear masks and follow other safety protocols.

Community members who visited the Argo or Gallup canoe liveries on Sept.5-6 are asked to self-monitor for any symptoms of COVID-19.

These symptoms include fever higher than 100 degrees, shortness of breath, sore throat, severe tiredness/fatigue, cough, muscle aches, loss of taste or smell, runny nose or congestion, diarrhea or decreased appetite.

Individuals with concerns should seek advice from a medical professional or by leaving a voicemail with the Washtenaw County Health Department.

Updates regarding new information will be shared through the city’s website and social media pages.

The liveries temporarily closed for around two weeks in July after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

