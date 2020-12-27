Washtenaw County deputies find body while executing search warrant

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, Mich. – While serving a search warrant Saturday, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office located the body of a man wanted in connection with a Christmas Eve road rage shooting.

According to authorities, the road rage incident happened neat the intersection of Alber and Textile roads in Lodi Township at about 9:45 a.m. Deputies said the suspect fired gunshots, hitting the victim’s vehicle multiple times. Occupants in the vehicle were not injured.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office said they were able to identify a potential suspect through tips provided to authorities. The suspected gunman was tracked to a residence in the 21000 block of Willow Road in Bridgewater Township, where they found the suspect vehicle.

Police said the deputies spent several hours attempting to make contact to serve a search warrant Saturday before discovering the 51-year-old man’s body inside the home.

Details in the man’s death were not revealed. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office at 734-973-7711.