Washtenaw County deputies search for suspect in road rage shooting

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office is searching for the vehicle in connection with a "road rage" incident on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, in Lodi Township. Photo provided by Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.

LODI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a road rage shooting on Christmas Eve.

The incident occurred at about 9:45 a.m. in the area of Alber and Textile roads in Lodi Township. Deputies said the suspect fired gunshots, hitting the victim’s vehicle multiple times. Occupants in the vehicle were not injured.

Deputies said the suspect was in a 2006-2007 burgundy Chevy Impala with a damaged mirror on the driver’s side and a black front replacement bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Harvey at harveyj@washtenaw.org or submit an anonymous tip at 734-973-7711.